North Natomas Jibe and Sacramento District 1 Councilmember Lisa Kaplan Announce Community-Based Art Photo Installation
Community art installation by North Natomas Jibe & Councilmember Lisa Kaplan celebrates diversity & joy. Dedication on March 7, 6 pm, at North Park Drive.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Natomas Jibe and Councilmember Lisa Kaplan announce the launch of a photo art installation project, the #NorthNatomasJoyProject. The partners will host a dedication ceremony at the North Park Drive project location to celebrate and invite community members to view the installation. The event will be held in front of the North Natomas Regional Park Bike Statue on North Park Drive on March 7th at 6 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
The theme for the project was shaped by local youth, participants of the ONE Youth Natomas, a high school program managed by the Office of Councilmember Kaplan. The youth developed the theme “Joy” and discussed the uniqueness of the North Natomas community of Sacramento and the strength of its collective diversity. The name of the project, #NorthNatomasJoyProject, emerged.
North Natomas residents of all backgrounds were invited to participate. They submitted information and photos about themselves and how their joyful experiences as a resident of North Natomas embodies the spirit of the community. Participants were professionally photographed, and their images converted to art banners which were installed on light poles in two pedestrian and bike friendly thoroughfares of North Natomas, specifically Natomas Central and North Park Drive.
For additional information on the project, visit www.jibe.org/NorthNatomasJoyProject
