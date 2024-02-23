Traffic to be shifted on US30 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be shifting traffic on US Highway 30/ East Lincolnway Sunday night, weather permitting.



Traffic will be shifted to a head to head configuration in the eastbound lanes beginning Sunday night. The westbound lanes will be closed from Pershing to just before Christensen.

The Whitney Intersection and the Dell Range Intersection will remain open and all approaches on the south side of US 30, except Polk, will allow for right in right out movements. The storage facility and apartment complex on the north side of US30 will have one open approach for access.



Work will continue on the Greenway Underpass on the north side of US30. Travelers should expect to see a lot of haul truck activity during this stage of construction. Do not follow trucks into construction zones.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.