Future Lander facility is the topic of March 23 public meeting

LANDER, Wyo – A public meeting on March 23 will include a discussion of successful legislation regarding the future location of a Wyoming Department of Transportation facility in Lander.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held at Central Wyoming College-Lander, 120 Enterprise Blvd.

Successful legislation during this session of the Wyoming Legislature resulted in the transfer of 28.94 acres of state land to WYDOT. The land is adjacent to the Wyoming Life Resource Center, east of Wyoming Highway 789.

House Bill 69 was sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander (House District 54) and co-sponsored by Rep. Ivan Posey of Ethete (House District 33) and Sen. Case Case of Lander (Senate District 25).

The successful legislation (House Enrolled Act 39) was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on March 7.

The legislation states that the Wyoming Department of Health, "...in consultation with the City of Lander, the Board of Land Commissioners and the Office of State Lands and Investments, is authorized and directed to convey its right, title and interest in the surface estate of the following described parcel of land in Fremont County, containing twenty-eight and ninety-four hundredths (28.94) acres, more or less, held for the Wyoming State Training School, to the Wyoming Department of Transportation..."

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.