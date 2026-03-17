Wyoming 120 project begins northwest of Thermopolis

Work has started on a $7.2 million highway improvement project northwest of Thermopolis on Wyoming Highway 120.

On Monday, March 16, prime contractor Croell, Inc., of Cheyenne installed a single-lane closure of the Wyoming 120 bridge over Owl Creek. One-way traffic will be controlled by a traffic signal on each end of the bridge, which is located 5.6 miles north of Thermopolis.

Bridge repairs include replacing bridge joints and other work.

"Bridge work is scheduled through April, and motorists should expect delays," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Andrew Freeman. "Paving is scheduled this fall, likely in September."

The 5.15-mile project includes asphalt milling and overlay, isolated reconstruction, aggregate surfacing, grading, fencing, traffic control, stormwater drainage and chip sealing of Wyoming 120 and Wyoming 170 beginning at milepost 4.21 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Croell, Inc., in October 2025.