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Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 18-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, March 19 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at WYDOT University, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne. The commission has also been invited to attend the WYDOT/AGC Coop Meeting on Wednesday, March 18 at Little America, 2800 West Lincolnway, Cheyenne.

The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

Commissioners will attend dinner with WYDOT staff on March 18, but no official business will be conducted.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

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Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 18-19

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