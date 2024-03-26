Village Restore Set to Host 2nd Annual Father-Daughter Tea on April 27, 2024
Village Restore located in New Orleans, Louisiana is dedicated to providing support and resources to young girls who have lost their mothers.
We understand the challenges that young girls face when they lose their mothers, and we are here to provide them with the guidance and support they need to navigate through difficult times.
— Shanelda Robertson, Village Restore Founder and CEO
Founded by Shanelda Robertson, who lost her own mother at the age of 9 in New Orleans. Shanelda created Village Restore to make sure children who had similar experiences have the support and resources they need to make informed decisions, feel loved, and become productive members of society as they walk into adulthood.
Village Restore works with schools located uptown, downtown, and in New Orleans East to provide a safe and supportive environment for young girls who have lost their mothers. The organization's mission is to ensure that these girls have access to the resources they need to navigate through life and overcome the unique challenges they face.
In order to provide the community with the best possible support, Shanelda has enlisted the help of volunteers who serve as mentors for the girls. These volunteers are often aunts, grandmothers, or other women who have experienced a similar loss and understand the impact it can have on a young girl's life. They are committed to helping these girls find their way and build a brighter future for themselves.
"We are committed to providing support and resources to those who need it the most," said Shanelda. "We understand the challenges that young girls face when they lose their mothers, and we are here to provide them with the guidance and support they need to navigate through difficult times."
Most recently, Village Restore held a Toy Drive that was a great success and brought joy to many children in the community. The event was open to children aged newborn to 18 years old, and the toys collected were distributed to families in need. The organization's commitment to spreading joy and cheer in the community has been an inspiration to many.
In addition to the Toy Drive, Village Restore is also working with local schools to provide support to children who were kicked off the EBT program this summer. The organization is committed to ensuring these children have access to the resources they need to thrive.
Village Restore's commitment to the community has not gone unnoticed. The organization has received support from local businesses and individuals who have recognized the positive impact it has made in the lives of young girls who have lost their mothers. The organization's work has been featured in several media outlets, including local news channels and newspapers.
As Village Restore continues to grow, it is committed to expanding its reach and providing support to as many girls as possible. With the help of volunteers and community support, the organization hopes to make a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it the most.
For more information about Village Restore and its mission, please visit their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/villagerestoregems/.
About Village Restore
The mission of Village Restore is to support the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of girls ages 7-21 during their transition from childhood to adulthood, focusing on girls who have lost their mothers due to violence in the Greater New Orleans area.
The Mentorship program provides a safe space for young girls who have lost their mothers due to violence. This program nurtures and develops young girls in academic and career development, employment, psychosocial health and quality of life, transition, and life skills. Young girls are supported, nurtured, and encouraged to live their full potential without judgment. They are matched with mentors with similar lived experiences and desire to support them with understanding, compassion, and love.
The Advocacy program has three goals: end racial segregation in the New Orleans public school system, increase parent engagement, and ensure that all children receive high-quality education before, during, and after regular school hours. Village Restore works with young girls. parents, caregivers, educators, and policymakers to effect systemic change in our education system. We help schools adapt curriculums and diversify staff to equip better and support the needs of students with a focus on young Black girls.
Village Restore, a Louisiana Limited Liability Company, is located at 7521 Martin Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126.
