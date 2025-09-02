Corbec Media Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary By Giving Back to Non-Profit Organizations

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Corbec Media is giving back to non-profit organizations by offering them a way to gain visibility and engagement. Press Releases can help nonprofits announce a fundraising event, such as Heart N Hands' Love Your Heart Gala on Saturday, September 27th at the Ritz Carlton New Orleans. Besides offering non-profits a free press release, Corbec Media also offers a free marketing guide and website analysis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Corbec Media is giving back to non-profit organizations by offering them a way to gain visibility and engagement. Once a month, a full-service marketing agency specializing in website and graphic design, social media management, and digital advertising, will feature a different non-profit organization. The latest press release featured Heart N Hands , an organization that empowers and educates girls about heart health and heart disease prevention. The Heart N Hands' free Press Release, "Heart N Hands to Host 2025 'Love Your Heart' Gala to Support Girls’ Heart Health Education," provided added visibility to the the organization's Annual Fundraising Event on September 27 at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans."Our press release distribution services help non-profit organizations gain visibility which leads to more donors, sponsorships and volunteers," says Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media. "We utilize the world-leading online international newswire service. By leveraging worldwide proprietary distribution to journalists and editorial rooms, we are able to gain more visibility for our clients and nonprofits."Other 10th Anniversary offerings by Corbec Media include a Free Small Business Marketing and Planning Guide that helps business owners evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing plans. The guide includes a self-guided questionnaire, a follow-up Growth Strategy Call and a FREE Website Audit. The audit provides you with a free evaluation of the company’s website, checking its content for accessibility, usability, and credibility. Corbec's Team will also review the website to ensure it accurately represents the company’s brand.Corbec Media utilizes its Five Step Strategy - Brand Strategy, Content Strategy, Growth Strategy, Online Strategy, and Competitive Audits to help companies and organizations grow. "We first help companies and organizations identify what sets their brand apart and then we help them leverage that information to increase awareness, drive growth, and maintain a competitive edge," says Rolland. "Most business owners launch a website and then abandon it. Their website then becomes stale and outdated. A website’s content should be optimized and contain Search Engine Optimization (SEO) keywords that attract visitors to your website through search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing” .About Corbec MediaAt Corbec Media, LLC, our mission is to provide results-oriented advertising, public relations, and marketing designed to meet our clients' objectives while excelling at customer service. We aim to become a marketing partner with our clients, utilizing increased awareness, sales, or other mutually agreed-upon criteria to measure success. For more information on Corbec Media, call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.

