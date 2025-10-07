Accessible Hearing Aids New LACE Auditory Training, Utilizes AI to Improve Hearing For Patients.

Accessible Hearing Aids is owned and operated by Dr. Joe Griffith, AuD, CCC-A. Hearing aids are specifically adjusted and programmed to the individual needs of each patient. LACE — a clinically-validated, peer-reviewed auditory training platform.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accessible Hearing Aids , owned by Dr. Joe "Tipp" Griffith, AuD, CCC-A. He has implemented a new AI program called Listening and Communication Enhancement or LACE to help patients improve brain cognition and healthy hearing.LACE is an AI-driven program that improves hearing-related cognitive skills in the brain. LACE Auditory Training helps with healthy brain cognition and helps to reduce the risks of isolation and cognitive decline. "This helps us help patients not just 'hear' but 'listen', says Dr. Joe "Tripp" Griffith, Audiologist and owner of Accessible Hearing Aids.The LACE Program will be completed over 30 days, with each session lasting approximately 10-15 minutes. The program can be accessed via a computer, laptop, or smartphone app.During each session, patients will participate in listening exercises that mimic real-life situations. Some examples can be blocking out background noise to focus on the main speech, filling in missing words based on context, and understanding rapid speech. "The best way to think about LACE is that while hearing aids help your ears to hear; LACE teaches your brain to listen. Yes, your ears are collecting the sound, but your brain is processing the sound. Therefore, LACE is an important part of getting the most out of your hearing aids and making the entire process easier for you", says Dr. Griffith.Research claims to have effects lasting up to 6 months post-program. To book an appointment today or learn more, email joe@accessiblehearingaids.com or call 504-738-4557.About Dr. Joe "Tripp" GriffithAHA is owned and operated by Dr. Joe “Tripp” Griffith, III. Dr. Griffith earned his Doctorate of Audiology from Auburn University and his Bachelor’s degree from Auburn University. He gained knowledge and experience from working with various patients in an extensive ENT practice in Houston, TX, and a private practice office in the greater New Orleans area. In the last six years of practice as a licensed audiologist, Dr. Griffith has worked with patients of all ages, helping in the diagnosis and care of hearing loss, diseases of the ear, and balance disorders.About Accessible Hearing AidsAccessible Hearing Aids is a mobile audiology service located in the Metairie, LA area, providing in-home hearing testing, hearing aid sales and fittings, tinnitus evaluations, and custom hearing protection. Led by Dr. Joe Tripp Griffith, the company utilizes advanced portable equipment to bring comprehensive hearing care to patients in their homes, offices, or living communities, aiming to remove barriers to better hearing and improve quality of life.

