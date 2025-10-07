Newly Released 'Camilla Learns to Shine' Coloring Book Teaches Children About Marine Biology and Self-Acceptance

"Camilla Learns to Shine" is Elizabeth Lewis's third children's book. She also wrote My Teacher’s Garden and Stick Boy. The "Camilla Learns to Shine" coloring book allows children to learn about sea creatures while unleashing their creative abilities. Co Author, Mark S. Lewis is a successful leadership coach, author, professional speaker, and entrepreneur. His passion is helping people realize how important it is to be caring, respectful, kind and empathetic.

The "Camilla Learns to Shine" interactive coloring book offers children an educational journey to learn about Cuttlefish and also self-acceptance.

Children will be able to color Camilla in their own way as they revisit the message of spreading kindness in the world.” — Author Elizabeth Connell Lewis

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elizabeth and Mark Lewis, authors of Camilla Makes A Splash (expected to be a 10-book series) are pleased to launch a new coloring book version of their first book, "Camilla Learns To Shine" "Camilla Learns To Shine" is a book about self-confidence and accepting one's appearance. Throughout the story, Camilla compares her swimming skills and appearance to those of others. She wishes she were bigger and thinner like the others. However, later in the story, her mother teaches her how to accept herself just the way she is. Camilla also learns how to use her unique abilities to help her friends which, in turn, helps he gain self-confidence. Children learn about marine biology while unleashing their inner artist and gaining valuable life lessons.Both authors expressed that adding a coloring book to the series would help empower children to be creative. "We wanted to create merchandise that complements our books and conveys the same message," Elizabeth Lewis says, "Children will be able to color Camilla in their own way as they revisit the message of spreading kindness in the world"."The idea for the coloring book came from brainstorming ways to increase audience engagement. We wanted merchandise that makes learning more fun," Mark Lewis adds.About Elizabeth Connell LewisElizabeth Connell Lewis has been a teacher, writer, and gifted education specialist for over 30 years. After earning an M.Ed. and Ph.D. in educational psychology (gifted and creative education) from the University of Georgia and serving in various academic settings, she has made it her passion to guide students in developing their unique talents and interests and applying these strengths to help others. "Camilla Learns to Shine" is her third children's book. Her other books are "My Teacher's Garden" and "Stick Boy". She is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.About Mark S. LewisMark S. Lewis has been a successful leadership coach, author, professional speaker, and entrepreneur for over thirty years. His passion is helping adults, especially in the business world, realize the importance of caring, respect, kindness, empathy, and selflessness.For more information on books, presentations, or speaking engagements, please call +1-504-905-4646.

