2024 Nebraska MTSS Summit “Super Systems for Success” (Hybrid)

Join us this fall for the 2024 Nebraska MTSS Summit in Kearney! The two-day event, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Special Education, will feature engaging presentations and interactive breakout sessions around the theme of “Super Systems for Success.”

Participants may register to attend the summit in person at the Younes Conference Center North or participate in sessions virtually.

About the theme

The summit will feature keynote and breakout sessions focused on four key strands — school safety, behavior, multi-tiered systems of support, and foundational literacy — recognizing the synergy that arises when these individual strands form connections within a strong school system. Sessions will provide educators with opportunities to develop their individual “superpowers” to systematically promote inclusive practices and support staff in improving outcomes for all students.

The summit will serve as an introduction and expansion of work educators are starting or have already begun with NeMTSS workshops and implementation support.

Registration

Registration will open on April 15, 2024, and is expected to close on August 15, 2024, unless capacity is reached before that date. Registration for virtual or in-person attendance is $125. More details, including how to register and reserve lodging, will be available later this spring.