United Pickleball State Championship Series to Crown Amateur Pickleball Champs from 50 States and D.C.
Winners of State Championships will receive a berth into the Champions Division at “The United Pickleball Championships” at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who will become the best amateur pickleball players in each state - and ultimately earn the title of “United Pickleball Champion?” The United Pickleball State Championship Series is bringing together the premier amateur pickleball tournaments in each state and Washington, D.C. to crown State Champions across each skill level and age group. Each State Champion will qualify for the elite “Champions Division” brackets at “The United Pickleball Championships” at Brookhaven Country Club, November 4-10, 2024.
United Pickleball, which is managed by Pickleball Inc., is bringing together 22 unique premier pickleball event operators across 51 events in this new championship series. Eleven will be stops on the Carvana PPA Tour.
This week’s PPA Tour Carvana Mesa Arizona Cup serves as the Arizona State Championship, kicking off a slate of 51 events during the 2024 season. Each State Championship will crown winners across the following skill levels and age groups:
Skill Levels: 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, 5.0
Age Groups: 18U, 19+, 35+, 50+, 60+, 70+
Playing Divisions: MS, WS, MD, WD, MXD
State Champions receive free registration into The Championships and will compete in the exclusive “Champions Division” brackets to determine the best amateurs in the country.
The United Pickleball Championships in Dallas, which will welcome the return of Pickleball Boulevard, is the ultimate celebration of the sport of pickleball. With the world’s top pros competing in a PPA Tour Slam, an estimated 3,500+ amateurs enjoying the country’s fastest-growing sport and 50,000+ fans taking part in the music, festival atmosphere and energy of Pickleball Boulevard, The Championships will once again be the can’t-miss event of the pickleball season.
From Alabama to Wyoming, each state will have its own State Championship event. Current schedule can be found here. Click here to see if your event is live for registration and to sign up.
ABOUT PICKLEBALL INC.:
Pickleball, Inc. is the go-to organization for all things pickleball. Across amateur and professional events, world-class instruction, premier content, data and software, unrivaled commerce and more, Pickleball, Inc. serves fans and players alike with everything they need to enjoy the sport. Entities overseen by the organization include: The Carvana PPA Tour, the competitive circuit for the best professional players in the world and the host of more than 25 pro and amateur events at top venues across the country; Pickleball Central, the leading pickleball omnichannel retailer with gear for people of all ages and levels; Pickleball Tournaments and Pickleball Brackets, leaders in tournament software delivering a next-generation experience for events, leagues, and ladders; PickleballTV, the 24/7 pickleball network; Pickleball.com, the go-to source for pickleball news and information; and TopCourt, the premier provider of online pickleball and tennis instruction.
