Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,844 in the last 365 days.

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Rockford, MI-based Skar Insurance Group, LLC

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

LANSDALE, PA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired Skar Insurance Group of Rockford, Michigan. Terms were not disclosed.

Andrew Skar, President of Skar Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring Skar Insurance Group to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Skar Insurance Group,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Andrew and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of commercial transportation insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in Michigan.”

About Union Bay Acquisition

Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.

For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 917-887-2490
email us here

You just read:

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Rockford, MI-based Skar Insurance Group, LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more