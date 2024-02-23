Crumbl Celebrates the Grand Opening of its 1000th Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl, the fastest-growing dessert chain in the United States, marks a significant milestone today as it officially opens its 1000th store after being in business for only six years. The Burbank Crumbl location is officially the company’s 1000th store and is celebrating its Grand Opening today at 3619 Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505. What began as a modest venture in Logan, UT, has grown into a nationwide phenomenon, culminating in this historic moment.
From Humble Beginnings
Founders Jason and Sawyer, affectionately dubbed the "crazy cousins" by their friends and family, embarked on this journey with determination and a dash of unconventional wisdom. Starting in a former pizza shop slated for demolition, they negotiated rent down at their very first location in Logan, UT, and plunged into the world of cookies without any prior baking experience. Their approach of equipment first, recipe second, may have seemed backward, but it set the stage for Crumbl's quick growth and constant dedication to taking action and responding to customer sentiment and feedback.
Drawing from Jason's tech background, Crumbl's research and development process embraced an unconventional method of recipe refinement: A/B testing. From gas station parking lots to family gatherings, Jason and Sawyer sought feedback, refining their offerings with each interaction. Today, this form of testing remains at the heart of Crumbl's success in the research and development process.
Revolutionizing Social Media
Crumbl's ascent to prominence on TikTok and Instagram during the pandemic in 2020 revolutionized the brand's engagement with its audience. Harnessing the power of social media, Crumbl not only cultivated a dedicated following but also sparked anticipation for each new store opening. Thanks to the brand’s robust social media presence, people across the nation were already familiar with Crumbl before its arrival in their area, generating hype with every store launch.
This excitement was further fueled by Jason and Sawyer's ingenious concept of "cookie drops," inspired by the fashion industry's trend of exclusive product releases. Every Sunday, while stores are closed, Crumbl's social media platforms drop the weekly lineup of six delectable cookie flavors, selected from the extensive menu of over 300 cookie flavors and dessert options. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer engagement, Crumbl continues to redefine the boundaries of traditional marketing. By leveraging social media as a dynamic platform for interaction and excitement, Crumbl has not only expanded its reach but also strengthened connection with communities nationwide.
Bringing People Together
For CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan, Crumbl represents more than just cookies; it's a testament to the power of human connection. Having navigated the tech startup landscape with a constant mission of bringing people together, Jason never quite expected to find the means to do so through something as simple as cookies. His vision of fostering community still echoes in Crumbl's mission of “bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world."
Reflecting on this milestone, Jason McGowan said, “From our very first store to our 1000th, each location represents a story of hard work, community, franchise partner grit, and the joy of sharing our cookies with the world. But our journey doesn’t stop with store openings. Our vision extends beyond the physical presence in the market. It’s about nurturing the growth within EACH location, enhancing our customers’ experiences, and ensuring that every visit to Crumbl is memorable.”
As Crumbl looks ahead to international expansion, the commitment to innovation and customer delight remains unwavering. This milestone isn't just a number; it's a celebration of passion, dedication, and the joy of creating meaningful moments, one cookie at a time.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 950 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic pink boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
