"A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist" receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
H.L. Howard's "A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist" wins the Religion: Fiction category for the 2024 Independent Press Award.FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist" as the 2024 Winner in the category of Religion: Fiction.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist by H.L. Howard
Fate and destiny conspire in this first-in-series quest toward happily ever after, featuring a would-be couple.
With a booming professional career, Tauri connects and is bewitched by the young girl, Libi, while he’s still unhappily married. When he makes a wish for her to have a new life, she follows his step to America and agrees to join him as a friend. Only after they meet a few times does Libi confess her love through a music playlist. Libi believes soul connection can withstand the test of time compared to the physical one of "Easy come, easy go." then she makes the heartbreaking decision to leave when it appears that Tauri’s lofty goals will always stand in their way.
Now divorced, Tauri enters the world of tarot reading for romantic guidance, which leads him on a journey back to Libi in more ways than one—and on numerous occasions.
But are their destinies indeed interwoven? Or is fate having a good time forcing a romance when no-mance is the best path? The truth lies in the stars and the cards in this epic tale in which the pair’s mistakes are never as big as their desire for each other.
This novel is for a "new age belief" audience who believe in psychic and spiritual energy, reincarnation, and astrology among both religious and nonreligious communities; It's a co-creation with Spirit via Tarot Readers - a life experience in a love relationship guided by the divine; It's a music playlist romance and a young girl growth story from tip-toes into grow-up world toward matured woman in emotionally, spiritually, physically, and professionally; It's a survivor story happened during the once-a-lifetime Covid-19 pandemic in this world and also an Eastern culture fiesta.
Praise for "A Journey Must Be Taken - Playlist":
"At times, the story feels repetitive, with too little input from Libi, who rejects and then pulls Tauri back in several times throughout the novel, leading the reader to wonder whether the desired effect is that of a meditation on the long journey it can take to find happiness or an exploration of delusion. That being said, the breathless intensity of the protagonist's fixation makes the book a compelling read, pushing the reader to reckon with Tauri's pursuit of happiness. An offbeat romance with an intriguing premise that will leave readers guessing right until the very end."
- Kirkus Review
"...the unique twist of incorporating a music playlist into the story. The playlist adds an extra layer of depth to the characters and their emotions, making the story even more engaging and relatable. Readers can follow along with the characters’ musical journey and experience the story on a more personal level.
For readers who are looking for a unique and emotionally rich romance novel, "A Journey Must Be Taken – Playlist" is must-read. Howard's ability to seamlessly weave music into the story creates a powerful and immersive reading experience. This novel is perfect for fans of Nicholas Sparks, Jojo Moyes, and other acclaimed romance authors.
- New York Weekly
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
---
