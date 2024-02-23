QUALITY COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER OPENS NEW FACILITY

Quality Comprehensive Health Center Quality Comprehensive Health Center Opening Leslie Ware-PA

Local non-profit makes history with state-of-the-art health care center.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 20 years of service to the Charlotte (and surrounding areas) community, Quality Comprehensive Health Center staff, clients and community stakeholders are celebrating the organization's expansion with a move into a new facility. For nearly two decades, QCHC has been serving underserved populations with a one-stop shop model boasting a plethora of services with a mission “To promote wellness and health equity for those living with health disparities in the Carolinas.”

On Monday, February 26 (from 6-9pm) the organization will host a grand opening just steps away from their current clinic location and literally across the street from the PowerHouse 2.0. PowerHouse 2.0 is a drop-in center offering access to HIV prevention and education services along with essential support services. However, the organization provides a variety of services for patients in the West End and surrounding areas. In addition to providing HIV related care, QCHC offers primary care, full case management, substance use disorder support, a Community Health Care Worker Program , personal care services and more.

QCHC’s grand opening will take place at the site of the new state-of-the-art building at 3607 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte’s historic West End. The organization's expansion efforts are designed to offer community members the services they need in the stellar manner they deserve. The new building is outfitted with modern decor and innovative technology that will complement an array of expanded services, including additional exam rooms, motion activated restroom sinks and feature the artwork of local visual artists on its lobby and waiting room walls. The opening art exhibition will feature the work of Dyair, Janice L. Jones and Myrna Parker. The celebratory event will be kicked off by a rousing performance by ALLTURNATIVES drum corps, and a ribbon cutting. Attendees will be offered tours of the new building, refreshments and an opportunity to meet QCHC staff members, at no charge. The highly anticipated event is free to the public.