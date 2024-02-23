Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,885 in the last 365 days.

Panther Coffee and Shopify to Host Panel in NYC: Women in Coffee and Creative Entrepreneurship

Panther Coffee storefront in Soho. Picture by Joe Curry

Panther Coffee storefront in Soho. Picture by Joe Curry

The event will happen in SoHo ahead of Women's History Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful opening of their collaboration residency coffee shop in SoHo earlier this month, Panther Coffee and Shopify NY announced a panel discussion to welcome Women’s History Month. The free event, set to take place on February 29th, will highlight inventors, makers, wholesalers, retailers, and creatives sharing their success stories and the challenges and solutions they've encountered in starting and growing their businesses.

The discussion will feature Leticia Pollock (Co-founder, Panther Coffee), Kassandra Guzman (Founder, Kuu Pottery), Anita Tam (Founder, Slow Pour Supply), Jessica Do Tully (Founder, Palmpress), Aida Batlle (Founder, Aida Batlle Selection), and it will be moderated by Erika Vonie, an independent coffee consultant with 19 years of experience in the coffee industry. Besides shining light into their business and expertise, the group will also cover market trends.

The event will offer a chance for direct engagement with other guests and panelists over snacks and sips in a networking session following the roundtable. For more information on the panelists and to RSVP to the event click here.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: February 29th
Time: 6pm - 8.30pm
Free with RSVP
Address: 131 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012

Regular operating hours for Panther Coffee Soho Shopify Pop-Up residency are Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 4 pm.

ABOUT PANTHER COFFEE

Panther Coffee was established in 2010 and specializes in sourcing small-batch roasting high-quality, and directly traded coffees. Minority-owned and directed, the team is diverse and dynamic with a mission to source, roast, and prepare the finest coffees in the world while creating a mutually beneficial transaction for all participants.

Panther Coffee benefits from long-standing relationships with producers worldwide. These friends and colleagues possess generations of knowledge and passion, producing some of the best-tasting coffee anywhere.

Their menu features some of the finest coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, Uganda, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador - just to name a few.

Panther Coffee has been recognized for its coffee quality through awards, nominations, and success in coffee competitions at the local, national, and international levels. They have also been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barista Magazine, and more.

ABOUT SHOPIFY

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

Florencia Franceschetti
Raygun Agency
+1 7862638190
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Panther Coffee and Shopify to Host Panel in NYC: Women in Coffee and Creative Entrepreneurship

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more