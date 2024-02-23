Panther Coffee and Shopify to Host Panel in NYC: Women in Coffee and Creative Entrepreneurship
The event will happen in SoHo ahead of Women's History MonthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful opening of their collaboration residency coffee shop in SoHo earlier this month, Panther Coffee and Shopify NY announced a panel discussion to welcome Women’s History Month. The free event, set to take place on February 29th, will highlight inventors, makers, wholesalers, retailers, and creatives sharing their success stories and the challenges and solutions they've encountered in starting and growing their businesses.
The discussion will feature Leticia Pollock (Co-founder, Panther Coffee), Kassandra Guzman (Founder, Kuu Pottery), Anita Tam (Founder, Slow Pour Supply), Jessica Do Tully (Founder, Palmpress), Aida Batlle (Founder, Aida Batlle Selection), and it will be moderated by Erika Vonie, an independent coffee consultant with 19 years of experience in the coffee industry. Besides shining light into their business and expertise, the group will also cover market trends.
The event will offer a chance for direct engagement with other guests and panelists over snacks and sips in a networking session following the roundtable. For more information on the panelists and to RSVP to the event click here.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: February 29th
Time: 6pm - 8.30pm
Free with RSVP
Address: 131 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
Regular operating hours for Panther Coffee Soho Shopify Pop-Up residency are Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 4 pm.
ABOUT PANTHER COFFEE
Panther Coffee was established in 2010 and specializes in sourcing small-batch roasting high-quality, and directly traded coffees. Minority-owned and directed, the team is diverse and dynamic with a mission to source, roast, and prepare the finest coffees in the world while creating a mutually beneficial transaction for all participants.
Panther Coffee benefits from long-standing relationships with producers worldwide. These friends and colleagues possess generations of knowledge and passion, producing some of the best-tasting coffee anywhere.
Their menu features some of the finest coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, Uganda, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador - just to name a few.
Panther Coffee has been recognized for its coffee quality through awards, nominations, and success in coffee competitions at the local, national, and international levels. They have also been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barista Magazine, and more.
ABOUT SHOPIFY
Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.
