Dream Spa Medical Introduces EON to Patriot Place: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience
Dream Spa Medical is the first medical spa to bring EON, a robotic body contouring device, to Foxborough, Massachusetts.
When I was first introduced to EON almost 3 years ago I just knew that we had to have this groundbreaking technology in our Medical Spa.”FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Spa Medical is pleased to welcome EON body contouring treatments to its Patriot Place location in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The EON laser technology will allow Dream Spa Medical to offer their clients in Foxborough and the surrounding areas a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure.
— Leah Mofford, Owner and Chief Operations Officer at Dream Spa Medical
EON treatments are ideal for clients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve and have a high patient satisfaction rate.
"When I was first introduced to EON almost 3 years ago I just knew that we had to have this groundbreaking technology in our Medical Spa. The technology just makes sense to me and I love how comfortable our patients are during the treatments. Dream Spa Medical was the first in New England to offer this technology and I am proud to now offer this at all three of our state-of-the-art Medical Spa Locations," said Leah Mofford, Owner and Chief Operations Officer at Dream Spa Medical.
EON is a 1064nm laser that’s currently FDA-cleared for flanks, full abdomen, back, and thighs and is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientists and doctors. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EON can simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable body contouring treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.
The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature at around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.
Who is a candidate for EON?
• Anyone looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen, flanks, back, or thighs
• People looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn’t interrupt their normal daily schedule
• Manageable BMI of 30 or less
• No contraindications and precautions acknowledged
• People able to “pinch an inch” in the treatment area
Provider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some people lost as much as 40 percent.
Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, maker of EON Smarter Body Contouring, CEO Cooper Collins, also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are honored to partner with Dream Spa Medical. EON's advanced technology and intelligent design make it a game-changer in the aesthetic industry. We’re dedicated to providing patients with a transformative experience, and we are certain that Dream Spa Medical will deliver outstanding results."
To find more information about Dream Spa Medical and book an EON consultation, visit their website at https://www.dreamspamedical.com or call 508-492-2590.
About Dream Spa Medical:
Dream Spa Medical was created to help patients realize their cosmetic goals and experience the empowerment and self-confidence that grows by doing so. Named Boston Magazine’s “Best of Boston” in 2022 and 2023, our goal is to help patients reach their full potential while enabling them to look and feel better than ever. Dream Spa Medical is the destination for cosmetic excellence.
When visiting any of our three locations, patients will discover the answer to their cosmetic concerns provided by a dedicated staff working in an inviting state-of-the-art facility. Our highly experienced team at all locations is ready to offer an impressive series of non-surgical procedures that can create the results of dreams.
Dream Spa Medical Patriot Place is at 263 Patriot Place, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Our office is adjacent to Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots football team and the New England Revolution soccer team.
From an array of diverse dining options to a mix of national retailers and charming boutique shops, those visiting Patriot Place can indulge in shopping, dining, and entertainment all in one place. Patients will find our office is conveniently located near this hub of activity.
