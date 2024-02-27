County of Hall, GA, Streamlines Asset Management and Field Operations with OpenGov

The innovative platform promises not only to unify the County’s asset management processes but also to enhance the efficiency of field operations.

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to find an asset management solution with a robust, bi-directional GIS integration and an efficient, modern mobile application, the County of Hall, GA began looking for a new solution. After surveying the field, the County chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software built for local government.Located 90 minutes from Atlanta, leadership at the County of Hall, GA, is always pushing to modernize their systems. In searching for a new asset management platform, the County sought a robust solution that would not only consolidate asset management data and work tracking, but would also enhance field operations through a user-friendly mobile application. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, recognized for its best-in-class asset management features, including a reliable GS integration and a Scenario Planner for planning projects and expenses, which will help the County save significant time and resources.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of Hall, GA, is poised for a transformation in how it manages public works assets. The innovative platform promises not only to unify the County’s asset management processes but also to enhance the efficiency of field operations. With features like automated work orders and streamlined condition assessments, the County anticipates significant time and cost savings. Furthermore, the software’s integration with the County’s 311 software will help solve the previous dual entry issue for 311 requests, and reporting requirements that previously took several hours will now be accessible through real-time dashboards, marking a new era of efficiency and data-driven decision-making for the County.The County of Hall joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.