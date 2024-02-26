County of Montgomery, OH, Revolutionizes Procurement, Increases Efficiency with OpenGov
The system brings automated notifications, centralized contract management, and an online vendor portal, which could improve operational effectiveness.OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to modernize its manual, paper-based procurement system and establish a unified source for procurement data, the County of Montgomery, OH, searched for a modern, efficient solution. The search culminated in the decision to partner with OpenGov, the premier provider of procurement software for local governments, known for its ability to centralize and standardize procurement processes effectively.
Located within an hour of Columbus, leadership in the County of Montgomery has always prioritized efficiency and modernization in serving its community. To tackle the challenges of manual processes and the absence of standardized operating procedures in solicitation development, County leadership sought a system that could automate and centralize procurement processes while also enhancing vendor engagement and contract management. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the perfect match, offering a solution that met the County’s need for a more efficient, standardized approach with its robust vendor management, streamlined solicitation development, and comprehensive contract management capabilities.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, the County of Montgomery, OH, is set to undergo a significant transformation in its procurement operations. The system will introduce automated notifications, a centralized contract management system, and a self-service platform for vendors, which are anticipated to greatly improve efficiency and operational effectiveness. This initiative is expected to not only reduce review times but also enhance contract management, positioning the County to better manage its resources and serve its community more effectively.
The County of Montgomery joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
