Utility Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on Interstate 40 in Putnam County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-40 in Putnam County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Sunday morning, February 25, 2024, from 6:00 am to 8:00 am local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-40 from mile marker 290 to mile marker 304 in both directions for utility work.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage, queue trucks, and law enforcement will be present to assist. Delays are expected. Drivers should be prepared to stop. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###