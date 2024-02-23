Saskatchewan Attracting Investment in Houston

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2024

Saskatchewan Promoting Expertise in Natural Resources, Critical Minerals, Sustainability

Minister of Energy and Resources, Jim Reiter, is leading an investment attraction mission to Houston, Texas, solidifying Saskatchewan's global standing in the energy and mining sectors.

During the mission, the delegation will attend an investment forum 'Fueling the Future: Saskatchewan Opportunities in Exploration and Extraction' hosted by Pickering Energy Partners. This platform offers an opportunity to engage key stakeholders and highlight Saskatchewan's strengths in oil and gas, lithium, helium, and uranium, among other key sectors in the province. The forum will foster potential partnerships between Saskatchewan businesses and US investors.

"Saskatchewan's resource industries stand as a beacon of innovation, reliability, and sustainability, and this mission is a testament to our commitment to fostering global partnerships," Reiter said. "Together with sector partners, we will continue to highlight and showcase Saskatchewan as a strategic and sustainable destination for international investment."

A number of partners from Saskatchewan's oil and gas, uranium, lithium, and other energy and resource sectors will attend. This includes Arizona Lithium, which will discuss its Prairie Lithium Project.

"Missions like this highlight the proactive and business-oriented nature of the Saskatchewan government," Arizona Lithium Executive Director Zachary Maurer said. "These events provide a platform to promote Saskatchewan's resources and help drive investment dollars into the province. I look forward to participating in the event as we put all of the great resources Saskatchewan has to offer on display."

The mission reinforces Saskatchewan's position as a premier destination for investment and doing business. Minister Reiter will engage in bilateral meetings with leading US-based energy and resource companies and private equity firms, seizing the opportunity to pitch Saskatchewan's value proposition.

The mission will take place from February 26 to 28, with the forum on February 27.

