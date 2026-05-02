Saskatchewan's GDP Highest on Record - $85.4 Billion In 2025

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 1, 2026

Today, estimates from Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan's GDP grew by 2.2 per cent, bringing the total for 2025 to $85.4 billion. This is yet another all-time high for the province and well above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

"Saskatchewan's economic success is built on the talent and determination of our producers and businesses," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Their success increases our economic stability and helps us be more resilient. This helps protect jobs and essential services while creating long-term economic opportunities for citizens."

Growth in 2025 was widespread, with 14 out of 20 industries seeing increases. The most notable gain was in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting category, which saw a rise of 15.2 per cent driven by significant growth in crop production. Strong residential building and engineering construction also pushed the construction category up by 9.3 per cent.

GDP refers to the total value of goods and services produced over a specific time period and is a primary measurement used to evaluate the health of an economy. An increase in real GDP is viewed as a sign that an economy is growing.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

The province has 60 large-scale projects either in planning or underway in the province. That's over $62 billion in investment from industries around the world who are taking advantage of what Saskatchewan has to offer.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca

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Media Relations

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Phone: 306-526-9806

Email: media.ted@gov.sk.ca