Serious Worker Injury Results in $50,000 Fine

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2024

On February 13, 2024, Holdstock Livestock Ltd. pleaded guilty in Weyburn Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined $35,714.29 with a surcharge of $14,285.71 for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

One additional charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 7, 2022, near Weyburn, Saskatchewan, where a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

