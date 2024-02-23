Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Construction of Two New Family Homes in Regina

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2024

Two Regina families will soon have access to new Habitat for Humanity homes in the community in part thanks to $130,000 in investments by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from Habitat for Humanity to officially announce construction of builds that will support two families in need.

The announcement of the Habitat for Humanity builds will make homeownership a reality for two Regina families. The single-family homes are each two stories and reside on land donated through an anonymous donation.

Residents are anticipated to move into the new homes in Summer of 2024.

Funding provided to each home includes:

$65,000 for each home from the Saskatchewan Priorities component of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

$15,000 from the City of Regina-provided to each home upon occupancy.

QUOTES:

"We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of everyone in our province," Makowsky said. "Our government continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to meet our commitment to support people and families in greatest housing need."

"As we break ground on new homes in Regina, we are not just turning soil, or in this case, snow; we are turning dreams into reality," Habitat Saskatchewan Interim Executive Director Kelsey Stewart said. "This event symbolizes our unwavering commitment to building hope, homes, and communities. It marks the beginning of a journey toward a brighter future for families, fueled by the support and partnership of our community. I am honored to be part of this next chapter for our affiliate, where our collective actions demonstrate our commitment to making affordable housing accessible to everyone."

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Since 2009, Habitat for Humanity has completed over 200 homes in 14 communities across Saskatchewan.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

To find our more about Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan, please visit: habitatsaskatchewan.ca.

