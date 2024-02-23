Friday, February 23

A New ‘Holy Grail’ in the Housing Crisis: Statewide Rent Caps

Washington residents have converged in recent weeks on Olympia, the state capital, to lobby legislators about one of the most closely watched housing bills in the country: A measure that would cap residential rent increases at 7 percent a year. If it is enacted, Washington would become the third state in the country to adopt statewide rent regulations, after Oregon and California — and all within the last five years. Continue reading at New York Times. (Grant Hindsley)

Five takeaways from WA’s proposed 2024 budget

In the past week, legislators have unveiled their initial proposals on how to update the budget. You can think of the ongoing short session, which ends March 7, as the halfway mark in the state’s two-year budget cycle. “The new investments that we’ve been able to make in this budget are relatively modest,” said Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, about the Senate’s proposed operations budget, especially compared to recent budgets where the state had an influx of federal funds because of the pandemic. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Bill that would ban ‘stealthing,’ or lying about sexual protection, may soon become a law

Stealthing is the act of damaging or removing sexually protective devices such as condoms during intercourse without the consent of a partner. It is considered a form of rape in some countries. Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom already have laws banning stealthing. In the United Kingdom, the crime can carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison. A bill moving through the Washington Legislature right now would make stealthing punishable with a $5,000 fine. The bill would also mandate the reimbursement of costs and “reasonable” attorney’s fees for the prevailing party. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Axios

Why King County’s youth jail won’t close by 2025, as pledged

Capital Press

Washington’s snowpack small; warm spring in forecast

Washington wildlife commission praised and panned at hearing

Columbian

Legislation requiring clergy to report child abuse stalls again in Olympia (Senn, Frame, Walen)

Chinook Indian Nation hails decision granting it access to land claim trust funds

The Daily News

Longview schools ditch past reading model for science-backed approach. So far, teachers say attention spans are up.

Everett Herald

Months after strike, nurses reach contract with Providence Everett

Jails had ‘immunity’ to lawsuits over overdoses — so her family settled

To save salmon from pollution, volunteers sample Everett’s stormwater

Indian Country Today

The 50th anniversary of the Boldt Decision is a celebration of Native leadership

The Inlander

A sweeping homeless camping ban that passed by 75% of voters in November isn’t being enforced — city leaders say it poses too big of a legal risk

News Tribune

Congressman’s speech on civility disrupted by protesters in Tacoma. Here’s what we know

New York Times

A New ‘Holy Grail’ in the Housing Crisis: Statewide Rent Caps (Jinkins, Alvarado)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon’s Seattle workforce is down by 5,000 since last year

Seattle construction industry shed thousands of jobs last year

Regulators likely to sue to block Kroger’s massive deal, report says

Companies with AI bots on their websites face unintended consequences

Seattle Times

Five takeaways from WA’s proposed 2024 budget (Robinson, Fey, Liias, Bergquist)

How a bill could affect health care consolidations, patient care in WA (Randall)

Why some King County home values dropped while taxes on them rose

Swinomish tribe files notice of intent to sue EPA over warming WA streams

WA lawmakers advance bill making it a felony to threaten election workers (Dhingra, Leavitt)

Once curbed in Seattle, tiny apartments poised for big boost from Legislature (Salomon, Reed, Hasegawa)

Editorial: Include all players in Mayor Harrell’s public-safety forum

Opinion: WA Cares is not the solution for the state’s graying population

Opinion: WA’s farcical ferry fleet

Sol De Yakima

El Distrito 15 podría tener nuevos límites electorales a tiempo para estas elecciones

Spokesman Review

Bill that would ban ‘stealthing,’ or lying about sexual protection, may soon become a law (Berry)

Highway work zone speed cameras could cost you a hefty fine, but lawmakers are considering different penalties

Spokane site begins checking drugs to reduce overdoses: ‘People will look at this as enabling, but we’re saving lives’

Washington State University faculty members publish open letter calling on WSU President Kirk Schulz, other administrators to step down

‘You pay rent and you don’t get to shower’: The conditions at one Spokane apartment building underscore some residents’ desperation for housing

Opinion: Bill would help put check on police violence

Wahkiakum County Eagle

Lawmakers propose minimum age of 25 for high potency cannabis purchases (Salomon, Keiser)

Washington Post

Air pollution tied to signs of Alzheimer’s in brain tissue, study finds

WA State Standard

WA Senate passes legislation pushing back on book bans (Nobles, Trudeau, Randall)

Legislators throw a life ring to Washington’s ‘other’ ferries (Fitzgibbon, Liias)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma Public Schools prepares for budget cuts

Protesters push back against Lacey’s plans for so-called ‘Cop City’

Gig workers split on who’s to blame for Seattle’s ‘PayUp’ law not working

Effort to bring high-speed rail line to western Washington remains on track

Gov. Inslee defends procedures at the state’s maximum security detention center

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

KIRO 7 investigates Kent police response times going up

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle gig workers urge app companies to lower fees

Does Seattle’s budget move signal a big change on regional homelessness response?

Snohomish County halts gravel yard work next to Mukilteo school over health concerns

KNKX Public Radio

WA state Sen. Sam Hunt to retire after 24 years in Legislature (Hunt, Bateman, Doglio, Billig, Jinkins)

KUOW Public Radio

Can rent stabilization help Washington residents?

Micro-apartments are poised to become legal in Washington state

Banning books in Washington state schools could become harder if bill becomes law (Nobles, Randall)

Will it be illegal for fertility doctors to secretly inseminate patients in Washington state? (Orwall)

KXLY (ABC)

Special Report: Unpacking the snowpack and the threat from climate change

FOX13 TV

Legislative battle over prison sentencing

Washington tribes push for legislative change over prison sentencing

Cascadia Daily News

WTA seeks developer for affordable housing in Lynden

Crosscut

WA health officials throw away millions of pandemic supplies