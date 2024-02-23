HIV is Not a Crime Awareness Day Resources

Wednesday, February 28, marks the third annual HIV is Not a Crime Awareness Day (HINAC Day). The Sero ProjectExit Disclaimer, in collaboration with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS FoundationExit Disclaimer (ETAF), first observed this day in 2022 to spread awareness about outdated HIV-specific laws and end HIV criminalization. This year’s HINAC Day theme is “You care about ending HIV criminalization. You just don’t know it yet.”

HINAC Day is an opportunity to review the following information and resources about HIV criminalization:

Living with HIV is not a crime but, in more than 30 U.S. states, people are being imprisoned due to their HIV status. Despite scientific advancements that have lessened the risk of transmitting HIV through sex to an HIV-negative partner to nearly zero with the right medications, people with HIV are being criminally charged due to their positive HIV status. HIV criminalization laws can consist of using a person’s positive HIV status in a criminal prosecution and/or increasing charges or punishments because of their status.

One of the goals of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (2022–2025) (PDF, 1.76MB) (NHAS) is to reduce HIV-related disparities and health inequities. As part of reducing HIV-related stigma, the NHAS highlights the importance of reforming and modernizing laws to reflect our current knowledge of HIV.

Join the conversation:

Use the hashtag #HIVISNOTACRIME and follow, like, or share content on these channels: