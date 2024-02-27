Techcyte Strengthens Global Presence with New Expert Solution Providers and its First Annual Channel Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte continues to expand its routes to market through the Techcyte Expert Solution Provider (ESP) program. Seven new companies recently joined the program and will participate in the inaugural ESP conference in Barcelona, Spain.
In North America, Techcyte signed agreements with Fisher Healthcare, part of ThermoFisher Scientific, for the United States and Quorum Technologies for Canada. As the leading laboratory diagnostics distributor in the U.S., Fisher Healthcare brings an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, products, and services, aligning seamlessly with Techcyte's commitment to excellence. Techcyte is pleased to be the first digital pathology offering in Fisher Healthcare's portfolio. Quorum Technologies leads the slide digitization and analysis market in Canada with 20 years of experience in this space. Quorum’s vast knowledge in this market will help to elevate Techcyte’s solutions, helping more labs reap the efficiency and accuracy of transitioning to a digital and AI-based workflow using the Techcyte platform.
In the EMEA and APAC region, an additional five new Expert Solution Providers joined the program. The new ESPs include Apacor for the UK and Ireland; CareAbility for India; All Eights for Malaysia and Singapore; Promedica for Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia, and Montenegro; and SSI Diagnostica for Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. These newest partnerships underscore Techcyte's dedication to establishing lasting collaborations that share the vision of transforming the practice of pathology.
Techcyte’s inaugural Expert Solution Provider Conference is scheduled for April 25-26, 2024, preceding the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). This conference is a unique opportunity for ESPs to build relationships, undergo training, and coordinate marketing and sales efforts.
“We are excited to be working with world-class distributors to help laboratories worldwide go digital and implement AI to improve efficiency and accuracy,” said Jacob Hicks, Director of Sales at Techcyte.
For more information about becoming a Techcyte Expert Solution Provider, please reach out to sales@techcyte.com.
About Techcyte
Founded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.
Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.
We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified clinical and anatomic pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.
Visit techcyte.com for more information.
Techcyte’s clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.
