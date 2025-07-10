Mindpeak Joins Techcyte Fusion Partner Program to Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Mindpeak joins Techcyte Fusion Partner Program

We believe the future of pathology depends on the widespread adoption of workflow-based, AI-enabled digital pathology.” — Matt Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, Techcyte

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, today announced that its Research Use Only (RUO) platform, Techcyte Fusion™, now includes Mindpeak GmbH as a partner in the Fusion™ Partner Program. This collaboration brings together two leaders in AI-driven pathology with a shared mission: to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and reproducibility in cancer diagnostics.Founded in 2018 and based in Hamburg, Germany, Mindpeak is a pioneer in deploying AI solutions for routine diagnostics in the US and EU. Their suite of “0-click” AI tools—including RUO use of IHC analysis tools for markers like HER2, Ki‑67, ER/PR and PD‑L1, alongside H&E‑based algorithms for breast and prostate cancer research, with no manual configuration required. Mindpeak’s proprietary hybrid deep learning technique and “IHC-first” foundation model underpin their ability to support a range of laboratory workflows with minimal setup, acknowledging variations in slide preparation and staining.By integrating Mindpeak’s breast, prostate, and additional AI solutions into the Techcyte Fusion platform, users will benefit from expanded access to cutting-edge algorithms that offer tools that may assist with routine analytical processes, such as cell detection and biomarker quantification, intended to support reproducible research workflows. The addition of Mindpeak’s RUO algorithms enhances the Fusion platform’s ability to support laboratories seeking scalable, interoperable AI solutions.“We believe the future of pathology depends on the widespread adoption of workflow-based, AI-enabled digital pathology,” said Matt Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Techcyte. “Without it, labs will struggle to meet growing demand, manage complexity, and operate efficiently. By partnering with innovators like Mindpeak, we are supporting a future vision in which AI‑enabled workflows play an increasingly prominent role in research-oriented digital pathology.”“We built Mindpeak to support pathologists with reliable AI that fits effortlessly into daily workflows,” said Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak. “Partnering with Techcyte allows us to reach more labs with a shared commitment to transforming cancer diagnostics through high-quality, scalable solutions.”This partnership underscores the ongoing evolution of digital pathology, where seamless integration, validated AI, and user-centric design are key to accelerating adoption and improving patient care.For more information about the Techcyte Fusion Partner Program, visit www.techcyte.com ###About TechcyteTechcyte is aiming to transform the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers,we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment. Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.