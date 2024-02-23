North Carolina Family Law Attorney Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning family law attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell recently announced that she will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024. From March 4 through 8, 2024, Russell will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the options for how to divorce.

“I’m honored to be a part of this national initiative,” said Ashley-Nicole Russell. “It’s crucial for clients to understand that although divorce is never an easy task, there’s a way to separate without threatening their dignity, finances, and mental health”

During the Collaborative Divorce process, clients are assisted by their respective attorneys, and neutral professionals such as a mental health professional, a financial professional, and a child specialist if there are any children involved. These professionals guide clients to successfully resolve their legal concerns without having to step foot in court.

Russell will offer these free consultations to residents of North Carolina. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you can also learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.

As a child of divorce and divorcee herself, Ashley-Nicole Russell is well aware of the excessive stress and trauma that traditional litigation causes. With more than a decade of experience in collaborative law, she is well-versed in divorce culture and approaches each case with sympathy and personability.

Russell is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Ashley-Nicole Russell’s work as a Family Law professional, visit www.anrlaw.com

