California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family a US Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation If Before 1983-They Had Exposure to Asbestos on a Navy Ship-Submarine or Shipyard

"If the Navy Veteran with lung cancer sounds like your husband or dad and his asbestos exposure took place before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466. We want you to get compensated if possible. ” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran in California who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466-if before 1983 they had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 as well as VA Benefits. Most people like this never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Advocate says, "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in the navy decades ago. For a Navy Veteran who had extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983 and who now has developed lung cancer the compensation might be hundreds of thousands of dollars-especially if the person is a Career Navy Veteran.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and his asbestos exposure took place before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466. We offer direct access to the nation's top asbestos attorneys as well as VA Specialists." https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com



The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is a passionate advocate for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran-Person with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran-person must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at work.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's-person's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran-person must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, Veteran or person have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is in California and nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com