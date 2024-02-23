4th Judicial District Recovery Court for controlled substances and alcohol to graduate eight

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) Recovery Court for controlled substances and alcohol will celebrate the graduation of eight participants who recently successfully completed the Court’s rigorous treatment program.

The graduation will take place Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. in the Jury Assembly Room (W113) at the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex, 270 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

“We are honored and excited to celebrate the graduation of eight amazing individuals from the Recovery Court program,” said the Honorable Gregory K. Duncan, who presides over the Court. “Recovery Court is a rigorous problem-solving treatment court for those individuals who have made their way into the criminal justice system in large part due to substance use.”

The Recovery Court was initiated in January 2001 as the second Drug Problem Solving Court in Colorado. To graduate, participants must commit to sustained abstinence from controlled substances and alcohol, satisfactorily participate in treatment, establish and complete educational and employment objectives established by the Recovery Court’s clinical team, and appear for frequent performance reviews conducted by Court Magistrate Duncan and the team.

“Over the past two or more years, each of these graduates have established and maintained sobriety, and become law abiding, self-sufficient and productive members of our community,” Magistrate Duncan said. “Through their tireless dedication to recovery, they have forever changed the lives of their children, family, and our community. I am so proud of our graduates and look forward to celebrating this milestone on their continued road to recovery.”

Since the program’s inception, the 4th Judicial District Recovery Court has been successful in diverting non-violent, substance-abusing felony offenders into a supervised treatment program, urinalysis monitoring, and case management, to include referral and follow-up with employment, educational, and other self-improvement opportunities.

To be eligible to participate in the Recovery Court, the offender is required to acknowledge having a substance-abuse-related problem, agree to fully participate in and complete treatment, and agree to satisfy all requirements of the Recovery Court, including completion of objectives established by the program’s probation and clinical staff.