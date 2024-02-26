America’s Boating Channel Features JENN NOLAN FISHING Episode 3 on Smart TV

JENN NOLAN FISHING - Episode 3 America's Boating Channel bit.ly/JNFonTV

Viewers Can Now Watch JENN NOLAN FISHING Videos Anytime at bit.ly/JNFonTV

All of us at JENN NOLAN FISHING are excited to promote fishing from boats on America’s Boating Channel and proud to be ambassadors for safe practices.” — Jenn Nolan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features JENN NOLAN FISHING Episode 3 on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

Episode 3 from the JENN NOLAN FISHING video series explores small lakes with big baits in Polk County, FL. Big worms and a bank line is all we need to introduce anyone to the love of fishing! Local Polk County resident, father, angler, and businessman, Rob Gatlin, joins in on the fun with some worm fishing and life sharing – plus a little worm sharing too! We also visit Lakeland Fishing Outfitters and fish with our friend Mrs. Betty "Da Cubanator" for some BIG bank bass fun.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from February 25 through March 2.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to JENN NOLAN FISHING for fishing from boats adventures – with safety tips – now available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/JNFonTV in addition to carriage on cable television and broadcast syndication.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan and and Jenn Nolan, Executive Producer of JENN NOLAN FISHING.

Kathy Strachan noted, “We’re thrilled this week to feature JENN NOLAN FISHING Episode 3 starring tournament award winning angler Jenn Nolan. Fishing from boats represents the fastest growing segment of water sports activity.”

Jenn Nolan added, “JENN NOLAN FISHING is a generational series featuring women professionals with a strong emphasis on conservation and safety. We’re excited to promote fishing from boats on America’s Boating Channel and proud to be ambassadors for safe practices.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About JENN NOLAN FISHING

JENN NOLAN FISHING is produced for Pure South Fishing, LLC by Stixx Media and Visual Cut Studios and Miami's premiere student intern program, The Hollywood Film Club. Under sponsorship through Champions Outdoors and its affiliate partners, the series features professionally produced, high-definition, videos from various fisheries and waterways encountered on each adventure, with highlighted content and emphasis on conservation of both the land and fisheries. Each fishing adventure features safe boating practices while on the water, along with light-hearted, generational fishing and outdoor themed entertainment.

ChampionsOutdoors.com

Media Contacts

Desiree Rodriguez

JENN NOLAN FISHING

+1 832-266-7978

puresouthfishing@gmail.com

JENN NOLAN FISHING - Episode 3