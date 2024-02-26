Submit Release
Virtual Peaker Advances Demand Flexibility with Enhanced DERMS Capabilities

Introducing Sophisticated, Hierarchical Grouping Structures to Unlock Localized Dispatch and Broader DER Value

With increased distribution constraints, like the influx of transportation electrification, utilities need ways to unlock further DER value and support multiple use cases by value stacking”
— Dr. William (Bill) Burke, Founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker
LOUISVILLE, KY, US, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company empowering modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, today introduced sophisticated, advanced grouping capabilities to unlock localized dispatch and stack DER value to enhance and streamline its end-to-end distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), Shift, at the DistribuTECH International conference, February 26–29 in Orlando, FL.

The latest Shift DERMS feature transforms load shifting by enabling utilities to align distributed energy resources (DERs) more effectively with grid requirements. This new advanced, hierarchical grouping structure will allow a much friendlier and more flexible dispatch experience to meet a range of different utility client needs.

The new feature is ideal for multiple utility teams and types:
--DER program managers – maximize efficiency and effectiveness with a more flexible way to group and call DER events. Value stack DER device types across different programs.
--Grid operations and planning staff – manage distribution constraints with the ability to design and execute DR events tailored to align seamlessly with utility feeder and distribution structures.
--Generation and transmission co-ops and joint action agencies – achieve more flexible and localized dispatch capabilities by operating across companies and programs in the same Shift DERMS platform.

“Utilities are navigating a more complex grid every day. With increased distribution constraints, like the influx of transportation electrification, utilities need ways to unlock further DER value and support multiple use cases by value stacking,” said Dr. William (Bill) Burke, Founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. “For the first time, this new DERMS suite feature gives utilities the power to do just that. Now they can seamlessly unlock and deploy all DER assets across their footprint—utilizing the energy when and where they need it most.”

Visit Virtual Peaker at DistribuTECH International at booth 862 to learn more about the latest Shift DERMS suite features and how to transform load shifting and deploy flexible dispatching capabilities. Energy experts will be on hand to discuss how to launch and scale demand response programs, demo the new tools, and share more upcoming transformations that will enable customers to harness DERs like never before in the transition to a clean energy future.

About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that currently employs more than 50 people in various locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).

Amber Mullaney
Virtual Peaker
+1 502-689-0249
