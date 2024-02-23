February 23 - Reminders for Voters as Mail Ballots Arrive

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, February 23, 2024 - County Clerks have sent mail ballots to eligible voters for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. As mail ballots arrive, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding voters of who they will see on their ballots and important election dates.

“Election Day is coming up and it’s important for voters to stay engaged in our democratic process,” said Secretary Griswold. “Always use trusted sources and reach out to my office or local county clerks with questions about the election.”

Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Colorado voters who have affiliated with a major party will receive a single ballot, for the party they are affiliated with. All Unaffiliated voters will receive two ballots, one for each party, but may only return one. Voters affiliated with a minor party will not receive a 2024 Presidential Primary ballot.

Several candidates have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified on January 5. At the time of this publication, no candidates have filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office to formally withdraw their names from the ballot. Votes for these candidates will be counted unless withdrawal paperwork is filed with the Colorado Department of State.

The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "Noncommitted Delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of Colorado Revised Statutes 1-4-1204(3). Per statute, a vote for the Noncommitted Delegate provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention." Political parties determine the rules of delegate assignment.

Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et. al. , which concerns whether Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot, has not yet been decided by the United States Supreme Court. If there is no decision by the U.S. Supreme Court by the time primary election results start to be reported on Election Day, votes for Trump will count and be reported.

If the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Mr. Trump ahead of Election Day, votes for the former president will be counted. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules against Mr. Trump ahead of election results reporting, votes for the former president will not be counted.