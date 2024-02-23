Mercy University Partners With Vector Dimensions to Launch New Business Program in Funeral Home Management
This first-of-its-kind program offers funeral service professionals a path to business management.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced it has partnered with Vector Dimensions LLC (Vector D) to offer a new business program that aims to provide funeral service professionals with the necessary skills to effectively manage a funeral home or establish their own business. Through this first-of-its-kind program, students with an associate degree in Mortuary Science can now earn a bachelor’s degree in business management in as little as 12 to 18 months.
“At Mercy University, we are committed to providing high-quality education and developing innovative programs that respond to the needs of the labor market and prepare graduates for successful careers,” said Brian Amkraut, vice president of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact at Mercy University. “We are proud to partner with Vector Dimensions LLC to offer an unprecedented program that will equip funeral service professionals with the skills they need to excel in business management and support the overall growth of the industry.”
“Vector D is proud and excited to be a part of this long overdue universal acceptance of the Mortuary Science associate degree by a Regionally Accredited University, creating a whole new unique pathway to higher education, certifications, and credentialing,” said Brian L Kasler M.B.A., C.F.S.P., L.F.D, managing member of Vector D.
The Funeral Home Management program, which is part of Organizational Management program in the School of Business, combines funeral service expertise with business management skills to empower funeral service professionals to reach new heights. Faculty members are leaders in their field and bring years of practical hands-on experience to the classroom, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive and industry-relevant education.
One of the many advantages of this program is that it is entirely online, offering flexibility to students who can access their courses at their convenience. With asynchronous courses, there are no fixed class meeting times, enabling students to balance their studies with other commitments. Students can transfer up to 62 credits earned at an accredited funeral service mortuary college, allowing them to build upon their previous education and progress seamlessly towards their bachelor's degree. Additionally, students can simultaneously work towards completing their associate degree while embarking on their bachelor's degree, maximizing their time and efforts.
To learn more about Mercy's Organizational Management: Funeral Home Management program and how to apply go to https://www.mercy.edu/academics/school-business/organizational-management-funeral-home-management.
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About Vector Dimensions LLC
Vector Dimensions LLC (Vector D) was formed by experienced higher education administrators and faculty consisting of a fourth-generation licensed funeral director, the grandson of a funeral director, and a business and economics professor associated with New York and Long Island universities. Formed by Brian Kasler, it seeks to provide educational pathways, instruction, and bring new technology into the fields of funeral service and mortuary science, focusing on education and instructional course design.
