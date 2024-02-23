SCDC Signs Contract for its Paradise Palms Place - A Luxury Multifamily Community by the Gulf Coast
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce the signing of its third property contract, signaling a remarkable advancement toward achieving the construction objectives for its six flagship locations in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Paradise Palms Place, nestled along the Texas Gulf Coast in Seabrook, Texas, represents a Class-A multifamily community. It features an impressive selection of 420 units, offering luxurious pre-cast insulated concrete-panel apartment homes ranging from one to three bedrooms.
Strategically positioned just off the intersection of State Highway 146 and Red Bluff Rd., Paradise Palms Place offers unparalleled accessibility, located only 30 minutes southeast of Houston and 30 minutes north of Galveston.
Seabrook, recently acclaimed as the number one city to live in Texas by MoneyInc.com, offers an enticing blend of amenities, including diverse shopping options, dining experiences, and recreational activities such as boating, hiking, biking, and fishing. Its prime location ensures convenience, with proximity to Galveston Bay, Kemah Boardwalk, and other key destinations.
The surrounding area includes vibrant employment opportunities within a 5-mile radius such as NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Bayport Industrial District, and Port of Houston Bayport Terminal. The Bayport Container Terminal is considered the most modern and environmentally sensitive container terminal on the Gulf Coast, and when fully developed, will generate more than 32,000 jobs and add approximately $1.6 billion to the Texas economy.
Additionally, the vicinity hosts esteemed educational institutions like the University of Houston-Clear Lake and San Jacinto Community College Central Campus, ensuring access to quality learning opportunities.
Paradise Palms Place is poised to redefine luxury living with its exceptional amenities, including swimming pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, sport courts, fountain ponds with water features, a dog park, playground, and car cleaning station. These Class-A facilities, coupled with SCDC's commitment to eco-friendly practices and Social Community Engineering™ approach, guarantee residents a superior living experience at competitive rates.
After months of careful examination of multiple potential locations utilizing a comprehensive list of selection criteria, SCDC is confident in the suitability of this locale to furnish residents with every essential element for a high-quality lifestyle.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) presents Class-A Apartments that epitomize a blend of luxury and eco-conscious living. Employing a proprietary Social Community Engineering™ approach, SCDC ensures tenants access unparalleled amenities at prices that remain within reach. Each professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily unit is meticulously staged to evoke an ambiance reminiscent of a million-dollar residence, underscoring SCDC's dedication to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. SCDC’s meticulously crafted luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and overall well-being, nurturing a profound sense of belonging and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle among residents. SCDC remains steadfast in their commitment to curating an opulent atmosphere, guaranteeing tenants an unparalleled living experience.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
