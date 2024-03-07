PatchMaster Franchise Expands into Cobb County, Georgia
New Local Business Owner Turns Remodeling Hobby Into Full-Time Business
Joining PatchMaster as a franchisee presents an extraordinary opportunity to not only serve the community but also to do something I truly love.”SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is delighted to announce its latest franchise owner, Mike Dunford, who has launched PatchMaster Serving Cobb County. Prioritizing customer service and quality craftsmanship, Dunford looks forward to assisting homeowners and businesses with their drywall repair needs.
Mike Dunford, a local family man with a deep-rooted connection to Cobb County brings a strong sense of community to his new venture. Having previously worked in corporate marketing for various products and retailers, Dunford has a strong background in strategic planning and customer relations. In addition to his corporate career, Dunford pursued his passion for remodeling and home repair on the side, gaining valuable hands-on experience in the field. Now, transitioning into drywall repair full-time with PatchMaster, Dunford is excited to apply his background on behalf of the residents of Cobb County and surrounding areas as the go-to solution for all drywall repair needs.
“Joining PatchMaster as a franchisee presents an extraordinary opportunity to not only serve the community, but also to do something I truly love,” said Dunford. “With PatchMaster's proven business model, comprehensive support systems, and commitment to a higher standard of customer service, the possibilities for business growth are incredible,” added Dunford.
The team is enthusiastic about its dual mission to foster local employment opportunities and provide essential services to the Smyrna community and surrounding area. Dunford’s franchise will extend its reach across Cobb County, ensuring residents have access to top-tier professional drywall repair services.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Dunford into the PatchMaster family as a franchise owner,” said PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. “His commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our core values of integrity and service. We have full confidence that Mike and his team will provide exceptional value to the Cobb County community by delivering unparalleled drywall repair services.”
For more information about PatchMaster Serving Cobb County, visit cobb.patchmaster.com or call (404) 913-0375 to book your drywall repair today.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
