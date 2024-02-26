Fueling the Future: Last Chance for Standard Rates for National Child Nutrition Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 2,000 CACFP professionals will gather this April in Orlando, Florida at the Rosen Shingle Creek for the 38th National Child Nutrition Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from 130 workshops, visit with 54 exhibitors, and network during the week. The National Child Nutrition Conference is the premier annual event held by the National CACFP Sponsors Association, bringing together professionals from child care centers, home providers, sponsoring organizations, school districts, afterschool programs, Head Start programs, Food Banks, tribal nations, and State Agencies.
There’s so much to learn, see and do the week of the conference. Here are just a few of the things we’re looking forward to most:
USDA Sessions: The USDA is planning to present more than a dozen sessions! They’ll be covering topics from Menu Planning to Serious Deficiency Process to Procurement.
Conference Workshops: In terms of education, this year is shaping up to be our best conference ever. We’ve got dozens of workshops across several topical tracks.
Preconference and Post conference Academies: These conference add-ons are available a la carte and can help you take a deep dive into specific topics within the CACFP.
5K Fun Run/Walk: The 5K can be completed at your convenience at any point during the conference, but we encourage you to get together and complete the 5K with your fellow attendees!
Exhibit Hall: Explore a bustling exhibit hall showcasing over 54 exhibitors, where attendees can discover the latest products, services, and innovations in child nutrition.
Register today for this incredible learning opportunity. Visit our website at cacfp.org/conference for more information and to register. Standard registration is available through Thursday, February 29th.
Child nutrition community members who are unable to make it to Orlando can register for the Virtual 2024 National Child Nutrition Conference and receive virtual training during the week. Those who attend in person will automatically have access to virtual programming.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
There’s so much to learn, see and do the week of the conference. Here are just a few of the things we’re looking forward to most:
USDA Sessions: The USDA is planning to present more than a dozen sessions! They’ll be covering topics from Menu Planning to Serious Deficiency Process to Procurement.
Conference Workshops: In terms of education, this year is shaping up to be our best conference ever. We’ve got dozens of workshops across several topical tracks.
Preconference and Post conference Academies: These conference add-ons are available a la carte and can help you take a deep dive into specific topics within the CACFP.
5K Fun Run/Walk: The 5K can be completed at your convenience at any point during the conference, but we encourage you to get together and complete the 5K with your fellow attendees!
Exhibit Hall: Explore a bustling exhibit hall showcasing over 54 exhibitors, where attendees can discover the latest products, services, and innovations in child nutrition.
Register today for this incredible learning opportunity. Visit our website at cacfp.org/conference for more information and to register. Standard registration is available through Thursday, February 29th.
Child nutrition community members who are unable to make it to Orlando can register for the Virtual 2024 National Child Nutrition Conference and receive virtual training during the week. Those who attend in person will automatically have access to virtual programming.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter