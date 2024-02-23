Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,013 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Commerce Opens 2024 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant ProgramFeb09

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov 

Idaho Commerce Opens 2024 Application for the Idaho Regional
Travel & Convention Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (February 9, 2024)—The Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development is now accepting applications for the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for the 2024 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online grant portal by 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) April 5, 2024.

Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2% tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations.

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) oversees the grant program which distributes funds to non-profit, incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place. The ITC has the goal of promoting the State of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through:

>Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state;
>Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays;
>Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration;
>Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging; and
>Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences.

For more information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant, including a detailed application schedule and an application preview visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program

For any questions or access to the grant portal, please send a request to grants@commerce.idaho.gov.

You just read:

Idaho Commerce Opens 2024 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant ProgramFeb09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more