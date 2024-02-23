The Windsor Court Announces Tea Tarot Thursdays Afternoon Tea, Tea Leaf and Tarot Card Readings
The Windsor Court Partners with New Orleans Tea Company and Bottom of the Cup Tea Room for Tea Tarot Thursdays Afternoon Tea, Tea Leaf and Tarot Card Readings
We are thrilled to have New Orleans Tea Company and Bottom of the Cup Tea Room come together with The Windsor Court. ”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce the return of Thursday afternoon tea in Le Salon starting on Thursday, Feb. 29 – Leap Day. As part of the enhanced afternoon tea offering in Le Salon, The Windsor Court is honored to partner with local tea proprietor, New Orleans Tea Company. Kicking off the Thursday afternoon tea traditions with Leap Year Tea, guests of The Windsor Court may enjoy a curated blend of The Windsor Court tea, alongside Tea Leaf and Tarot Card readings.
“We are thrilled to have New Orleans Tea Company and Bottom of the Cup Tea Room come together with The Windsor Court. The collaboration makes for a special experience for our patrons, and The Windsor Court tea blend created for this service is delicious,” says Ralph Mahana, general manager The Windsor Court.
Tea Tarot Thursdays is a unique experience that elegantly intertwines the ancient practices of tea leaf reading and tarot card insights with the genteel art of afternoon tea, offering guests an immersive journey into a realm of mystique and indulgence within a proper, British-inspired setting. Hosted by skilled practitioners from Bottom of the Cup Tea Room in New Orleans, Tea Tarot Thursdays is a partnership with the longstanding Bottom of the Cup Tea Room, which opened in 1929 in the French Quarter.
As one of the most treasured, traditional afternoon tea served in New Orleans, The Windsor Court continues to present their beautiful British experience in Le Salon. Offering a selection of 30 of the finest loose-leaf variety brews, decadent English tea sandwiches, house-made seasonal scones served with raspberry preserves, Devonshire crème, Lemon Curd & Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, the stand’s top tier holds the coveted sweet treats, Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Truffle, Miniature Cake and Tartlet while a harpist or pianist sets the ambiance.
Tea Tarot Thursday will be offered by reservation only for a 12 pm seating. Due to the bespoke nature of the readings and the exclusive setting, space is limited, and guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance. Afternoon Tea is offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 am - 2 pm. Each tea is $65 per adult and $45 per child which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through Open Table or by calling (504) 596-4773.
To learn more about The Windsor Court call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.
