Drinkmate Introduces Drinkmate LUX, Stainless Steel Beverage Carbonator

Drinkmate LUX

High-End Stainless-Steel Model Added to Superior Line of Home Beverage Carbonators

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate today announced the introduction of their Drinkmate LUX stainless-steel beverage carbonator. Designed for both home and professional use, the new LUX elevates the carbonation experience with its top-of-the-line sophistication and style while providing the versatility and functionality that is inherent to the Drinkmate brand.

The Drinkmate LUX makes pro level carbonated beverages possible with its patented Fizz infuser technology that lets users sparkle any cold beverage. With stronger carbonation, and now with the beauty and durability of stainless steel, the new Drinkmate LUX makes every drink a deluxe experience. Among higher end carbonators on the market, the LUX exclusively offers a dual wall stainless, 0.7L carbonating bottle, plus the ability to carbonate any cold drink, not just water. Additionally, the double layer of stainless steel keeps carbonated beverages colder for longer periods of time compared to competing models.

Consistently cited as the best home beverage carbonators by major media including the New York Time’s Wirecutter, People, and The Spruce Eats, Drinkmate enables consumers to add fizz to bottled water, tea, juice, energy drinks and even wine and cocktails.

“We are excited to introduce our new top-of-the-line Drinkmate LUX that takes the customized carbonated beverage experience to a new level of sophistication,” said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate. “In recent years, we have actively expanded the reach of the Drinkmate brand globally as we maintained our focus on product development and innovation. The LUX is our high-end stainless-steel model that adds that extra bit of style to any kitchen or bar while elevating the carbonated beverage experience.”

The new Drinkmate LUX is attractively priced at $239.99 and is compatible with universal 60L threaded CO2 cylinders. Available at Drinkmate.us and from select retailers.



About Drinkmate

Drinkmate’s mission is to allow consumers to get creative in discovering new beverages, drink healthier and have fun, while reducing plastic bottle waste. Its proprietary technology allows the consumer to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.