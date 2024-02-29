PatchMaster Franchise Expands into Omaha, NE
Local Military Veteran to Lead New Business Venture
PatchMaster is the ideal platform to fulfill my entrepreneurial aspirations.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is delighted to announce its latest franchise owner, Josh Jones, who will be launching PatchMaster Serving Omaha. Prioritizing customer service and quality craftsmanship, Jones looks forward to assisting homeowners, renters, and businesses with their drywall repair needs.
— Josh Jones Owner, PatchMaster Serving Omaha
Jones, a military veteran with over twenty years of dedicated service in the U.S. Navy, both as an enlisted member and an officer. During his military career, he spent over a decade deployed in Japan and across Asia as an F/A-18F Super Hornet Weapon Systems Officer. After retiring from the Navy, Josh spent four years in business-to-business sales which has equipped him with invaluable skills in communication and relationship-building.
Beyond his professional achievements, Jones is a devoted father who cherishes spending time outdoors, particularly hiking and camping with his two daughters. With a genuine love for working with his hands and connecting with people, Jones is eager to bring his unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to the Omaha community with PatchMaster, providing top-notch service and building lasting relationships within the community.
“PatchMaster is the ideal platform to fulfill my entrepreneurial aspirations,” said Jones. The company’s value proposition aligns perfectly with my vision of delivering exceptional service and a higher standard for customer experience.” Jones added regarding his decision to own a PatchMaster franchise.
The team is enthusiastic about its dual mission to foster local employment opportunities and provide essential services to the Omaha community. Jones’ franchise will extend its reach across Omaha, ensuring residents have access to professional drywall repair services.
“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Jones into the PatchMaster family as a franchise owner,” said PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. “His commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our core values of integrity and service. We have full confidence that Josh and his team will provide exceptional value to the Omaha community by delivering unparalleled drywall repair services.”
For more information about PatchMaster Serving Omaha, visit omaha.patchmaster.com or call (402) 915-5526 to book your drywall repair today.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Marketing Department
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube