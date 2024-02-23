AACE & its Members Express Gratitude for Government of Alberta's Decisive Action on Childcare Payment Timing Challenge
We are profoundly grateful to Premier Smith and her Ministers for their quick and decisive action on the payment reimbursement timing issue.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) extends its heartfelt thanks to Premier Smith, Ministers Jones, and Glubish for their prompt and decisive intervention in addressing the longstanding issue of grant reimbursement payment timing for childcare providers. This change, heralded by the Government of Alberta, promises significant cash flow relief for the province's childcare sector, starting early March.
— Krystal Churcher, Chair
In an announcement yesterday to Alberta's childcare community, the Government unveiled a new claim advance program designed to ease financial pressures on providers. Under this initiative, starting in March, operators will receive a consistent monthly advance based on approximately 80% of their January 2024 claim. This advance will be issued at the beginning of each month, followed by a second payment after the monthly claim submission, covering the remaining balance less the advance amount.
AACE Board Chair, Krystal Churcher, stated, "We are profoundly grateful to Premier Smith and her Ministers for their quick and decisive action on the payment reimbursement timing issue, a critical concern that has placed considerable financial strain on Alberta's childcare operators. While numerous challenges remain, addressing the timing of payments was paramount for many operators. This relief, beginning in early March, allows them to finally breathe a sigh of relief."
Additionally, at a childcare townhall held last night, Minister Jones reassured providers that further financial support is imminent to alleviate the burdens tied to the reporting demands of the Canada Wide Early Learning and Childcare (CWELCC) program. Details of the anticipated Financial Reporting Grant, expected in April, were discussed, indicating ongoing support for the sector.
Churcher further commented, "The sense of being heard and acknowledged by our government is incredibly affirming for Alberta's childcare industry. We also extend our gratitude to the childcare providers who voiced their concerns and to the parents whose unwavering support, through letters, rallies, and social media, played a pivotal role in highlighting our plight."
Despite the positive steps taken, AACE maintains significant concerns over issues stemming from the CWELCC Agreement's implementation, emphasizing that the program's underfunding by the Government of Canada continues to jeopardize the industry's sustainability. However, the immediate relief provided by the Government of Alberta's recent actions is a crucial buffer for operators facing financial viability challenges amidst the development of a new payment system.
AACE and its members pledge to persist in their advocacy efforts, meeting with senior officials to champion the childcare industry. The association remains optimistic, viewing the Government of Alberta not just as a regulator but as a strong ally and partner in ensuring the prosperity and sustainability of childcare services across the province.
More information can be found at https://www.atwhatcost.info/
About AACE:
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.
