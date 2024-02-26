cloudEQ Recognized as Trend Micro Rising Star
Global Security Leader Trend Micro recognizes cloudEQ for enabling customers' business success with value-added solutionsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ is proud to announce its Rising Star Award from Global Security leader Trend Micro. Recognizing joint efforts with cloudEQ in serving clients around the globe over the past several years. Together, we have made significant progress in delivering value using cloud enterprise and cyber security at the technical and business levels for customer teams.
Being recognized by Trend Micro as the 2023 Rising Star of the Year demonstrates the collaboration and trust Trend Micro and cloudEQ have developed as we work together to help our customers realize ambitious business results using cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, as our platforms deliver central visibility for better, faster detection and response and a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments. We are mutually committed to customers achieving the expected business outcomes and results they seek from choosing Trend Micro as a leader in cloud and enterprise security.
Sean Barker, CEO of cloudEQ: "We are committed to delivering excellent solutions to meet the business needs of our clients, and one of the ways we do that is through strong partnerships with industry-leading companies. Trend Micro is a partner and leader in the security space. We are honored and grateful to receive the Trend Micro Rising Star Award."
Louise McEvoy, VP of U.S Channels of Trend Micro: "Trend is proud to present CloudEQ with the Rising Star Award in recognition of their expertise and commitment to joining Trend Micro in securing our joint customers' digital transformation. CloudEQ's dedication to empowering customers stands out among our partners and exemplifies the importance of innovation in the channel. We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration and raising the bar for excellence in cybersecurity.”
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in New Relic, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.
Services include:
Observability • FinOps • Security • DevSecOps • Security • Cloud Migrations • Application Development • Managed Services
Locations: United States • Canada • Europe • India
