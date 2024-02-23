InventionHome® Inventor Creates Improved Dosing Spoon for Delivering Medication to Children and Elderly Patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcella T. of Danbury, TX is the creator of the Medicine Administration Spoon, a modified spoon for conveniently administering medication to children, hospital patients, elderly individuals, and more. The spoon features lines within the bowl to measure doses and includes contours on three sides for ease of administering medication without worry of spills. The contoured size facilitates easy administration to patients at different angles and positions, ensuring they do not have to be moved or adjusted to receive medication. The spoon also features a clock on the handle with a spinning needle to indicate the next dosage time.
The spoon measures approximately 5-inches in length and is constructed using stainless steel or plastic. The bowl end where the medicine is stored is one half inch wide. The end of the handle with the clock face is one half inch wide and features a triangular shape with a hole at end of the handle for hanging if needed. Overall, the spoon reduces the chance of a mess occurring while giving medication to those who cannot take doses themselves.
Spoons designed for medication administration, often known as dosing spoons or medicine spoons, are essential tools in healthcare. They are commonly used for administering liquid medications to infants, children, the elderly, and other individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills. Dosing spoons are frequently used in pediatric and geriatric medicine to ensure accurate and safe dosage for children and elderly patients, respectively. The design of these spoons often includes markings for various dosage levels, making it easier for caregivers to measure and administer medication.
While the dosage markings are useful, these standard spoons are still difficult to fill and can lead to messes that require cleaning. Healthcare workers and others within the industry are constantly seeking new and innovative devices to improve patient care—the Medicine Administration Spoon is a perfect niche dosing product that would significantly improve any manufacturer’s product line.
Marcella filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Medicine Administration Spoon product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Medicine Administration Spoon can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
