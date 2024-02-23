On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Energy Community Secretariat remains committed to supporting Ukraine during the ongoing war. With hundreds of thousands facing dire energy shortages due to the war's devastating impact on infrastructure, the Secretariat has been at the forefront of relief efforts since the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February 2022.

"Two years since Russia's invasion, our commitment to Ukraine's recovery only strengthens. By providing energy equipment assistance, legal aid, energy market observation, and assistance on green reconstruction and recovery, the Secretariat remains devoted to strengthening Ukraine's energy sector and its ties with the EU. As Ukraine perseveres, so does our unwavering support, backing them towards stability and progress." – stated Artur Lorkowski, the Director of Energy Community Secretariat.

The Secretariat supports Ukraine, its largest Contracting Party, through a diverse range of initiatives spanning from legal support, market observation, and energy equipment aid, all aimed at enhancing the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector and fostering closer integration with the EU.