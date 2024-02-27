Holly Margl receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective by Holly Margl earns IPA's Distinguished Favorite status.SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective by Holly Margl in the category of Grief as a Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Witnessing Grief, is a beacon for coaches and therapeutic professionals, guiding them to deeply connect with clients navigating grief, trauma, and loss. Dive into conscious presence, self-awareness, and deep reflection, illuminated through the Enneagram lens. This guide uncovers coach biases, empowering you to become a genuine anchor in your client's healing journey. Be more than just a listener – be a steadfast witness.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
For more information about Holly Margl at https://www.witnessinggrief.com/about
To view this year's list of Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorites, please visit:
2024 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
Other