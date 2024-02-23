AccuKnox Partners with Tata Elxsi to deliver Managed Security Solutions for Cloud, Edge/IoT and 5G
This partnership between a top-caliber telecom Services provider like Tata Elxsi and AccuKnox will deliver immense value to the industry. It will help the broad-based adoption of 5G”,”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox Partners with Tata Elxsi to deliver Managed Security Solutions for Cloud, Edge/IoT and 5G
Berkeley, CA – Feb 23, 2024 – AccuKnox, Inc. announces its partnership with Tata Elxsi, Inc., whereby Tata Elxsi will integrate AccuKnox Zero Trust Intent-Driven Security Automation capabilities with its NEURON platform to deliver Managed Security Services to secure Cloud, Edge/IoT and 5G Assets for Telco Carriers and Enterprises.
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform and delivers Code to Run-time Security. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project with 700,000+ downloads. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI International and is anchored on seminal inventions in container security, anomaly detection, and data procurement. AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Security for Public, Private, Air Gapped, Edge/IoT, and 5G platforms.
AccuKnox Intent-Driven Security Automation:
• Offers out-of-the-box security Intents to secure assets such as: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, 5G-Core, 5G-ORAN, Edge, and Enterprise.
• Translates Goals/Intent to actionable components/policies
• Abstracts deployment specific attributes
• Provides for defense in depth and a multi-layered Zero-Trust approach.
AccuKnox automation framework uses security intents as inputs to identify which layers can implement the given security intents and engage the corresponding policy engines.
AccuKnox automatically generates policies for:
• Network security and guardrails to address potential exposures
• Transport layer with checks on unused service endpoints & encryption
• Pre-container instantiation as admission control guidelines
• Application layer to prevent any DoS attack or API security
• Simplified security deployment at scale
The Tata Elxsi NEURON platform extends DevOps principles and the power of AI/ML to construct autonomous cloud-native networks for operators. NEURON, an award-winning Telco automation platform, comprises a comprehensive suite of transformation products designed to assist operators in building autonomous networks. This suite includes NEURON Telco Cloud, facilitating 5G rollout, and NEURON Dark NOC, which automates 5G NOC operations.
“Through this collaboration with Accuknox, we want to offer telcos a solution that simplifies the complexity of deployment while also being secure and resilient. This strategic partnership helps operators roll out secure 5G networks with inline mitigation and makes the network future-ready for 6G”,
Rajagopalan Rajappa, CTO, Communications at Tata Elxsi.
“Security remains a key impediment in 5G Adoption for mission-critical industries in Government, Defense, and Commercial Business. This partnership between a top-caliber telecom Services provider like Tata Elxsi and an Innovative Zero Trust Security provider like AccuKnox will deliver immense value to the industry. It will help the broad-based adoption of 5G”,
Dr Ed Amoroso, CEO, TAG [ex-CISO of AT&T]
“KubeArmor, due to its In-line mitigation capabilities has achieved immense acceptance as a Zero Trust Security platform in the CNCF community With the convergence of Cloud, Edge/IoT and 5G architectures and with Zero Trust security becoming a strategic imperative, we are thrilled to see 2 great industry leaders join forces to deliver an AI-powered Zero Trust offering to the industry”,
Jim Brisimitzis, CEO, 5G Open Innovation Lab.
“KubeArmor is a part of RedHat community. We are delighted to see 2 leaders, AccuKnox and Tata Elxsi come together to deliver Zero Trust Security as a Managed Service. We believe this will greatly enhance the ability of organizations to leverage the power of Public, Private Cloud, IoT/Edge, and 5G and do it securely”,
Michael Recchia, Senior Global Telco Solutions Architect, RedHat.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Tata Elxsi. By joining forces with them, we look forward to leveraging the power of our Zero Trust technology to deliver highly differentiated value to help organizations marshal the power of 5G technology while ensuring that the deployments are risk-mitigated”,
Rahul Jadhav, co-founder, CTO, AccuKnox.
Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head, Partner Ecosystem and Biz Dev, AccuKnox and Ramesh Ramanathan, Principal Architect, CTO Office and Tarun Joshi, GM, Tata Elxsi and Tata Elxsi and other team members will be available at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Feb 26-29, 2024 to meet and demonstrate our solutions and joint value proposition.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public (AWS, Azure, GCP) and Private Clouds (RedHat OpenShift, VMWare Tanzu, Nutanix, Mirantis, Rafay) and Edge/IoT & 5G assets. 5GNAPP: O-RAN compliant 5G-Native Asset Protection Platform for 5G RAN Security Posture Management. 5G-KubeArmor provides in-depth runtime security management of Mission-Critical 5G mobile devices, base stations, and control planes. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. www.accuknox.com. www.5gsec.com.
About Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com.
