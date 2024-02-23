Macao’s composite interest rates – 4th Quarter 2023

MACAU, February 23 - According to statistics released today (23 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally increased in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At end-2023, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 21 basis points and 19 basis points, from 1.99% and 3.74% at end-September 2023 to 2.19% and 3.93% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series