UM welcomes international students from over 40 universities worldwide to summer camp

MACAU, July 13 - The Global Affairs Office of the University of Macau (UM) hosted the Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of UM Partner Universities, bringing together nearly 70 outstanding students from over 40 universities across ten countries and regions. The summer camp offered a series of activities focusing on academic study and cultural experiences.

Participants came from UM’s partner universities worldwide, as well as members of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance and the Alliance for Technology, Innovation, and Talent Development in Western Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. These included the University of Barcelona (Spain), the University of Warwick (UK), Western Sydney University (Australia), National University of Singapore (Singapore), Singapore University of Technology and Design (Singapore), KU Leuven (Belgium), the University of Mons (Belgium), the State University of Campinas (Brazil), Korea University (South Korea), Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Malaysia), Peking University, Tsinghua University, the University of Hong Kong, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

In his opening address, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins highlighted UM’s ongoing efforts to promote internationalisation and its commitment to nurturing outstanding talent with a global perspective. He noted that UM’s rapid development, complemented by the launch of its campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, will enable the university to strengthen its global partnerships, launch more joint initiatives, and enhance its academic and research capabilities. He encouraged participants to seize the opportunity to explore Macao’s rich cultural heritage and the city’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures, gain fresh perspectives on the city and UM, broaden their horizons, and enrich their learning experience.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony was Vivian Lau, chair and group CEO of Pacific Air Holdings Limited. She drew a parallel between personal growth and the evolution of marathon running. She encouraged participants to embrace challenges, noting that remarkable achievements are made possible through perseverance, continuous improvement, and the courage to push beyond one’s limits. Her session was marked by lively interaction with the participants.

Shayan Daelan Kara, a student from the University of Warwick, said that the camp offered a rich and diverse experience, enabling him to appreciate the value of learning beyond the classroom. He also encouraged fellow students to take part in overseas exchange programmes and broaden their horizons. Izabella Júlia dos Santos, a student from the University of Campinas, said that the summer camp had given her a deeper understanding of the close cooperation and exchange between Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. She also expressed hope of visiting Macao again in the future. Ning Zihan, a student from Peking University, said that the summer camp had given him the opportunity to experience Macao’s historical heritage and urban development firsthand. He added that bonding with peers from around the world had provided him with unforgettable and precious memories.

Throughout the camp, participants attended a series of thematic lectures, gaining in-depth insights into Macao’s economy, history, culture, tourism, and integrated resort industry. In terms of linguistic and cultural immersion, the camp featured Mandarin and Portuguese workshops, allowing participants to experience the unique charm of the languages and cultures of China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Participants also toured the UM campus, where they learned about the university’s facilities and residential college system, and engaged in meaningful exchanges with UM students and faculty, and peers from other parts of the world. Additionally, visits to the Historic Centre of Macao enabled participants to immerse themselves in the city’s profound cultural heritage and unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures. The summer camp not only fostered cross-cultural exchange and friendship but also provided participants with valuable insights for their future academic and professional development.